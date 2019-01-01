Women's World Cup on US TV: How to watch & live stream all the games

The excitement is building ahead of what promises to be a thrilling tournament and here's how you can catch all the action from France

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup promises to be the biggest event of its kind yet.

Taking place in across nine venues, the action gets underway on Friday, June 7 when the host nation, and one of the favorites, tackle at ’s Parc des Princes in the capital, a match that was rapidly sold out.

The U.S. women’s national team travel across the Atlantic as the defending champions, having lifted their third crown by defeating 5-2 in Vancouver, Canada in 2015. They make the journey as one of the hottest tickets in the tournament, which begins for them on June 11 against in a match that begins at 15:00 ET in .

From the home of Champagne, they will then travel to Paris five days later to face at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain, at 12:00 ET.

Rounding out their group stage campaign, they will head north to Normandy, where they will face in another 15:00 ET kick-off from Le Havre.

From there, they hope, it will be into the knockout rounds, where they could begin at Valenciennes, Reims, or Paris.

It is not just the USWNT that has captured the imagination, though. FIFA reported in May that 720,000 tickets for the competition had been sold, putting it on track to be better attended than the competition in Canada four years ago.

As such, the World Cup is likely to be a big draw and here’s how you can follow the action from France.

In English language, the tournament will be shown on the Fox family of networks, where every game will be broadcast live for subscribers. Matches will be split between Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

In terms of streaming, matches can be followed on the NBC Sports Live Extra app, which will be showing every fixture as it happens.

In Spanish language, Telemundo and UNIVERSO have split the rights to the games, with the biggest matches, including the opening game, the USWNT’s fixtures and the latter stages, largely taking place on the former platform. For users who are on the go, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will stream every match live from France.