Women's World Cup final added to FIFA 19

You can now play the tournament decider from your living room

Ahead of the Women's World Cup kicking off in on June 7, EA Sports have embraced the tournament in their latest update.

From today, fans can play the final as any of the 22 teams appearing at the tournament via Kick-Off mode on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The feature is as close to the real thing as you can get with authentic national team kits, crests, the official match ball and the iconic trophy all included in the updated mode.

The update has seen FIFA 19 add 10 additional women's teams to the game as they ensure every team at the Women's World Cup this year is represented.

FIFA 19 has made strong use of the tournament in this year's edition with their story mode, The Journey, allowing players to compete in France as Kim Hunter.

The Women's World Cup will get underway on June 7 with hosts France taking on .