Wolves vs Chelsea: Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori break 27-year Premier League record

Thanks to their goals against Wolves, the trio became the first Blues players aged 21 or under to score in a single English top-flight season

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori were on target as silenced hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 on Saturday to set a Premier League record.

They become the first trio of Blues players aged 21 or under to score in an English top-flight season since Graham Stuart, Eddie Newton and Neil Shipperley 27 seasons ago.

Interestingly, each of Chelsea’s nine Premier League goals this season have been scored by English players aged 21 or under.

9 – Each of Chelsea’s nine Premier League goals this season have been scored by English players aged 21 or under - Tammy Abraham (6), Mason Mount (2) and Fikayo Tomori (1). Patriotic. pic.twitter.com/wW0XK6O21j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

After an embarrassing 2-2 draw in their last game against , Frank Lampard’s men returned to winning ways at Molineux Stadium in the seven-goal thriller.

Tomori’s long-range beauty put Chelsea ahead in the 31st minute before Abraham’s double ensured they took a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

Abraham completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute before turning the ball into his own net 14 minutes later.

Article continues below

Patrick Cutrone’s 85th-minute goal looked like Nuno Espírito Santo’s side might claw back to get a result but Mount took the game beyond their reach with a late strike.

Last season, Abraham was shipped to while Mount and Tomori were loaned to , but returned to Stamford Bridge when Lampard was named as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement.

The trio will be hoping to continue to turn heads when visit Stamford Bridge for Tuesday’s opener.