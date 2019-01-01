Wolves Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Nuno exceeded all expectations with Wolves during their return to the top flight last season, including a return to Europe after 38 years away

had an incredible first full season back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship, securing a seventh-placed finish and beating the likes of , and along the way

Nuno Espirito Santo will be expected to push on this upcoming season having secured Raul Jimenez's £30 million signing from on a permanent basis. He also secured football for the club, marking the first time that Wolves will participate in European competition since 1981.

They kick off their league campaign with a trip to before hosting Manchester United in their first home match at Molineux a week later.

Article continues below

Their final home game of the campaign sees them host on the penultimate weekend before visiting Chelsea on the closing day.

Wolves' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Wolves Premier League 2019-20 fixtures