Al-Nassr are hoping to extend their winning streak in the Saudi Pro League as they chase a title that has eluded them for seven years, when they resume their fixtures following the end of the international break last March.

Al-Nassr, top of the Saudi league with 67 points, host bottom-of-the-table Al-Najma, on eight points, this Friday at Al-Awal Park Stadium, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

Al-Nassr will be relying on their perfect record in matches played immediately after international breaks, which makes them the Saudi league champions in this regard during the current season.

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Al-Nassr remains the only team to have won their first Roshen League match following the break in all three international windows this season.

The Saudi League was suspended for the FIFA international break in September, October and November of last year.

The fourth break was last December, for the 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar, but it was not a general FIFA international break, unlike the three previous ones.

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Al-Nassr beat Al-Khulood 2-0 in the second round, following the September break; Al-Fateh 5-1 in the fifth round, following the October break; and Al-Khaleej 4-1 in the ninth round, following the November break.

Apart from Al-Nassr, no other team has achieved a perfect record in their matches following the international break, with three teams – Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun – securing seven points from two wins and a draw.

In contrast, only two teams have secured six points following the international break, with two wins and one defeat: Al-Khaleej and Al-Hazm, whilst Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab have secured five points, with a single win and two draws.

It is worth noting that Al-Nassr faces stiff competition for the Saudi Pro League title this season from Al-Hilal, who sit in second place, just three points behind, and Al-Ahli, who trail by five points.