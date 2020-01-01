Wilshere to Rangers: McCoist backs move for 'brilliant' former Arsenal star

The midfielder is without a club at the moment but has been linked with a transfer to Steven Gerrard's Gers

Former striker Ally McCoist has thrown his support behind a move to Ibrox for ex- man Jack Wilshere, with the midfielder currently a free agent after terminating his contract with West Ham by mutual consent.

Wilshere had been tipped to reach the very top of the game after breaking through as a youngster in 2008, impressing for the Gunners after having come through their youth system under the watchful eye of Arsene Wenger.

Injuries have blighted the international's career, however, making it difficult for him to live up to his early promise.

More teams

But now, still just 28, Wilshere has another chance to prove his worth with a new club - and McCoist believes playing under Steven Gerrard with the Glasgow giants would be a good fit

“Oh yeah!” the former favourite told talkSPORT when asked if he would like to see Wilshere turn out for the Gers. “He’s just got to get back playing. He says he’s been fit for five or six months now, which is great news.

“I heard Joe Cole say he should go to America, and I get that, I absolutely get that. The lifestyle, go and play somewhere hot, whether it’s Tampa or Miami or wherever it may be, I get that. But I just feel he’s still surely got too much to offer. I’d like to see him at Ibrox.

Article continues below

“I think he’s a brilliant football player, I really do, I think he’s a terrific little football player. I think Rangers probably need a little bit of steel in the middle of the park as well, but if you’ve got an opportunity to sign real quality like that then you can’t let that go by.

“Just for him himself, I just want to see him back playing somewhere at a good level, a smile on his face, stay injury free and enjoy the rest of his career.”

Should Wilshere make the move to Ibrox, he would join summer signings Kemar Roofe, who transferred in from , Cedric Itten, formerly of St. Gallen, and Ianis Hagi, who made permanent his loan move from .