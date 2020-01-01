'Wijnaldum was really angry he didn't start against Barcelona!' - Klopp gives insight into his Liverpool team selections

The German boss has opened up on his relationship with the Reds squad, while detailing his process when it comes to picking the starting XI

Jurgen Klopp has offered an insight into his team selections at , admitting that Georginio Wijnaldum was "really angry" not to start last season's clash with at Anfield.

Klopp is widely revered as one of the finest managers in the modern era having made his name by winning two titles at before going on to achieve even more success at Liverpool.

The Reds have transformed into Premier League title contenders and Champions League winners over the last five years, with Klopp's side just two wins away from their first league title in some 30 years prior to the coronavirus outbreak stopping football.

Klopp has been credited for his shrewd tactical approach throughout his time on Merseyside and has taken some time out to discuss his process behind the scenes.

The German head coach recalls Wijnaldum being upset over being left on the bench against Barcelona - despite the fact he ended up being the two-goal hero in a 4-0 win.

"The players know a day or two before the game if they play or not. I want them to prepare for it, but I treat them individually," Klopp told Sky Sports .

"If a player who has played the last 20 games in a row is not playing the next game it's not a big problem.

"I have to judge the situation always in the moment. We had situations like in the Champions League last year, second leg when everybody told me that Wijnaldum was really angry that he didn't start.

"I tell the boys you don't have to be happy with my decisions, you just have to accept them and after the game, we can speak about it. But before the game, we cannot.

"If you are in a session and you're not happy but you train well, come after the game in my office on Monday morning and I can explain it.

"If you would say I am a friend of players, believe me, come matchday I am the friend of exactly 11 players. All the others have some things to criticise if you would ask them."

Klopp also insisted that his main role at Anfield is to get the best out of his players, adding: "My players aren’t my sons but my sons are now turning 35 and 32, and that’s pretty much exactly the same.

"There are moments when you are a father, there are moments when you are a friend, there are moments when you have to criticise them. These things are always exactly the same. I always did that with my players as well.

"We can have a really close relationship and the closer relationship you get, the more you have to tell the truth to the boys because they judge you on that. I explained it once and said I really want to be the friend of my players but I cannot be their best friend. That’s how it is.

"A friend has to tell you the truth, a friend has to tell you what you can do better, a friend has to – and will – always tell you what is right and what is wrong. That’s exactly what I do, but never in a manner that they cannot get up the next morning.

"It’s always the same reason: I want to help them. I have no other job. My job is to help the boys to be the best player they can be, and there are a few things to do."