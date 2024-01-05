Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup game

Manchester United will treat their FA Cup third-round clash against Wigan Athletic as a must-win clash, looking to put their recent woes behind them.
The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing Champions League exit and are 14 points off the top of the Premier League as of now.
The League One outfit, despite going into the game as underdogs, will be looking to shock Erik ten Hag's men when the two sides clash at the DW Stadium on Tuesday (AEST).
How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Wigan vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium
The FA Cup match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United will be played at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England.
It will kick off at 6:15 am AEST on January 9 in Australia.
How to watch Wigan vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Wigan team news
Wigan boss Shaun Maloney will be looking up to Stephen Humphrys to deliver up front, while Charlie Hughes and Omar Rekik are put in charge of the backline.
Wigan possible XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Rekik, Pearce; Adeeko, Smith; Godo, Lang, Jones; Humphrys
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Amos, Tickle
|Defenders:
|Kerr, Rekik, Watts, Morrison, Hughes, Pearce, Sessegnon, Clare
|Midfielders:
|Shaw, S. Smith, Adeeko, Aasgaard, Balagizi, Jones, J. Smith, McManaman
|Forwards:
|Humphrys, Wyke, Godo, Lang, Sze, Magennis, Stones
Man Utd team news
United boss Erik ten Hag has a few injury concerns to deal with as Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined with their own concerns.
Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are set to represent Senegal and Morocco respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are minor doubts.
Man Utd possible XI: Bayinder; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Garnacho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Varane, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 29, 2017
|Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic
|FA Cup
|July 16, 2016
|Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United
|Club Friendlies
|August 11, 2013
|Manchester United 2-0 Wigan Atheltic
|Community Shield
|January 1, 2013
|Wigan Athletic 0-4 Manchester United
|Premier League
|September 15, 2012
|Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Atheltic
|Premier League