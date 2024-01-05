Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup game

How to watch the FA Cup match between Wigan and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will treat their FA Cup third-round clash against Wigan Athletic as a must-win clash, looking to put their recent woes behind them.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing Champions League exit and are 14 points off the top of the Premier League as of now.

The League One outfit, despite going into the game as underdogs, will be looking to shock Erik ten Hag's men when the two sides clash at the DW Stadium on Tuesday (AEST).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wigan vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:15 am AEST Venue: DW Stadium

The FA Cup match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United will be played at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England.

It will kick off at 6:15 am AEST on January 9 in Australia.

How to watch Wigan vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wigan team news

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney will be looking up to Stephen Humphrys to deliver up front, while Charlie Hughes and Omar Rekik are put in charge of the backline.

Wigan possible XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Rekik, Pearce; Adeeko, Smith; Godo, Lang, Jones; Humphrys

Position Players Goalkeepers: Amos, Tickle Defenders: Kerr, Rekik, Watts, Morrison, Hughes, Pearce, Sessegnon, Clare Midfielders: Shaw, S. Smith, Adeeko, Aasgaard, Balagizi, Jones, J. Smith, McManaman Forwards: Humphrys, Wyke, Godo, Lang, Sze, Magennis, Stones

Man Utd team news

United boss Erik ten Hag has a few injury concerns to deal with as Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined with their own concerns.

Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are set to represent Senegal and Morocco respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are minor doubts.

Man Utd possible XI: Bayinder; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Garnacho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 29, 2017 Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic FA Cup July 16, 2016 Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United Club Friendlies August 11, 2013 Manchester United 2-0 Wigan Atheltic Community Shield January 1, 2013 Wigan Athletic 0-4 Manchester United Premier League September 15, 2012 Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Atheltic Premier League

Which team do you think will win their FA Cup 3rd round match this 9th January 2024? Wigan Athletic

Manchester United 0 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Which team do you think will win their FA Cup 3rd round match this 9th January 2024? 0% Wigan Athletic

0% Manchester United 0 Votes

Useful links