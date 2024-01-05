This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup game

Anselm Noronha
FA Cup
DW Stadium
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2023-24Getty
How to watch the FA Cup match between Wigan and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will treat their FA Cup third-round clash against Wigan Athletic as a must-win clash, looking to put their recent woes behind them.

▶ Watch every match of the FA Cup only on Paramount+

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing Champions League exit and are 14 points off the top of the Premier League as of now.

The League One outfit, despite going into the game as underdogs, will be looking to shock Erik ten Hag's men when the two sides clash at the DW Stadium on Tuesday (AEST).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wigan vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 9, 2024
Kick-off time:6:15 am AEST
Venue:DW Stadium

The FA Cup match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United will be played at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England.

It will kick off at 6:15 am AEST on January 9 in Australia.

How to watch Wigan vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wigan team news

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney will be looking up to Stephen Humphrys to deliver up front, while Charlie Hughes and Omar Rekik are put in charge of the backline.

Wigan possible XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Rekik, Pearce; Adeeko, Smith; Godo, Lang, Jones; Humphrys

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Amos, Tickle
Defenders:Kerr, Rekik, Watts, Morrison, Hughes, Pearce, Sessegnon, Clare
Midfielders:Shaw, S. Smith, Adeeko, Aasgaard, Balagizi, Jones, J. Smith, McManaman
Forwards:Humphrys, Wyke, Godo, Lang, Sze, Magennis, Stones

Man Utd team news

United boss Erik ten Hag has a few injury concerns to deal with as Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined with their own concerns.

Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are set to represent Senegal and Morocco respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are minor doubts.

Man Utd possible XI: Bayinder; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Garnacho

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
Defenders:Varane, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders:McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
Forwards:Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 29, 2017Manchester United 4-0 Wigan AthleticFA Cup
July 16, 2016Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester UnitedClub Friendlies
August 11, 2013Manchester United 2-0 Wigan AthelticCommunity Shield
January 1, 2013Wigan Athletic 0-4 Manchester UnitedPremier League
September 15, 2012Manchester United 4-0 Wigan AthelticPremier League

