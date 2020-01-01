Wigan Athletic boss Cook hails ‘excellent’ Balogun after Cardiff City display

The Nigeria international has earned the praise of the Latics boss following his performance against the Bluebirds

Athletic manager Paul Cook has hailed Leon Balogun after helping his side secure a 2-2 draw against in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Super Eagles centre-back made his full debut against the Bluebirds after joining the Latics on loan from Premier League club and Hove Albion in January.

Balogun featured for the duration of the game and delivered a convincing defensive performance to help Wigan avoid defeat.

More teams

"Leon (Balogun) is excellent. He's composed,” Cook told the club website.

Article continues below

“He sees things a lot more quickly and senses danger, his reading of the game is excellent.”

Balogun is hoping to reignite his career with the Championship side after his limited game time at Brighton.

The 31-year-old will look to make his third appearance for Wigan when they take on on February 22.