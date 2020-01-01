‘Why would anyone want to leave?’ – Robertson hoping to see out career with Liverpool

The Scotland international full-back is revelling in a Premier League title win at Anfield, but his sights are already being set on more silverware

Andy Robertson is already planning to spend the rest of his career at , with the Scottish full-back asking why anyone would want to leave the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

The 26-year-old defender has admitted in the recent past that he would find it difficult to turn down any opportunity to link up with boyhood club Celtic.

It may, however, be that any plans to return to Glasgow are shelved given that there is still much for Robertson to achieve at Anfield.

More teams

He is now a European, world and English title winner with the Reds, with a prominent role played in the ending of a 30-year wait for top-flight glory on Merseyside.

With Liverpool enjoying a return to the top of domestic, continental and global games, Robertson admits he would welcome the opportunity to see out his playing days in his current surroundings.

“That’s my plan,” he told talkSPORT.

“Whether I’m good enough at 33 or 34 to continue to do that, we’ll wait and see.

“But I don’t want to go anywhere, this club is so special to me in a short space of time. My family love it, I love it and I don’t want to go anywhere else.

“There’s no better team in the world just now than Liverpool, and why would any of us want to leave?

“We’ve got a young squad and we’ve got to be looking at the next five years to try and add more and more trophies.

“To start with the big two is always good and it gives us the freedom to go and add to it now, because the feeling of being champions is amazing and we don’t want it to be a one-off, we want that all the time.

“That’s what will drive us forward next season and the seasons after.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me, but I’m always one who looks forward and not back, so I’m looking to add more trophies at Liverpool. Hopefully next season we can win a couple more.”

Article continues below

Liverpool snapped Robertson up from Hull City for just £8 million ($10m) in the summer of 2017, with the flying full-back one of several players to have flourished under the guidance of Klopp.

“He’s like a father figure. He is the dad to all of us when we’re away,” Robertson added on his charismatic boss.

“We can have a laugh with him but he knows when to get the lads going, he knows when to motivate us and how to motivate us.”