Why Matildas coach Alen Stajcic was sacked five months out from the World Cup

Details of the issues within the team have been revealed

Alen Stajcic was sacked as Matildas coach after a report revealed some players were suffering high levels of stress and feared speaking out within the team environment.

The 45-year-old was told by the FFA on Saturday morning that he would no longer be required as national coach after two surveys revealed workplace issues within the Matildas.

FFA CEO David Gallop avoided explaining the reasons behind the decision on Monday evening but a report from the ABC says the survey results showed a quarter of the players were scared to ask for help.

This section of the playing group admitted to being psychologically distressed by the team environment and were afraid of the ramifications if they asked for assistance to deal with their concerns.

It's understood only 20 percent of the players surveyed said the team environment helped them improve - both on and off the field.

Several Matildas have come out in support of Stajcic on social media including superstar Sam Kerr, Kyah Simon and Chloe Logazo.

A replacement for Stajcic hasn't been named with the Matildas next matches coming in a mini tournament on home soil against New Zealand, South Korea and Argentina - beginning at the end of February.

The ladies will then have an April friendly against powerhouse USA in Colorado before embarking on their World Cup campaign in early June.

Among the favourites to win the France-based tournament, the Matildas will face Italy, Brazil and Jamaica in the group stage.