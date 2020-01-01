Why Maduka Okoye joined Sparta Rotterdam from Fortuna Dusseldorf

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has lifted the lid on the reason for joining the Dutch outfit from the Merkur Spiel-Arena side

international Maduka Okoye has confessed that Sparta Rotterdam’s plans for him prompted his decision to join the Eredivisie side from .

The 20-year-old penned a two-year contract with the Castle Lords with the option for another two years on Monday.

In the just-concluded season as Dusseldorf 2's first-choice goalkeeper, Okoye featured in 14 games, conceded 26 goals, and kept a clean sheet twice in the Regionalliga West.

While defending his decision to move to the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel, the youngster revealed that he would do all it takes to become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s the right club for me right now and I feel great to be here,” he told the club's media channel.

“I think this is the right place for me towards preparing for the biggest step in the future. I can’t just wait to get started with the guys.

“They told me their plans for me and everything sounded great, so, that’s why I chose here.

“As I said, this is the right place for me and I feel home already.”

Despite the presence of established stoppers like Tim Coremans, Michael Fabrie and Benjamin van Leer, Okoye recognised the place of hard work to become manager Henk Fraser’s first-choice.

“I expect a lot from myself; I have to work hard and fight for the no. 1 spot and also give my best,” he added.

Born in to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Okoye pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria.

He made his bow in the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against on October 13, 2019 – coming in for Francis Uzoho in the 63rd minute as Gernot Rohr looks to solve the goalkeeping crisis that has rocked the three-time African champions since Carl Ikeme’s premature retirement.

The German-Nigerian looked back at his international debut, describing it as a significant moment.

“Crazy, big moment, an important moment for myself,” he continued.

“The more I play here; it's easier for me to get the number one spot in Nigeria. So, I’ll put everything into it.”

Okoye joins the likes of Dele Adeleye and Sani Kaita in the list of Nigeria internationals to have featured for the 2015–16 Dutch champions.