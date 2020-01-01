Why 'Kenyan' star Origi must stay and make history at Liverpool - Situma

The forward has not been a central figure at the Merseyside club and the former Kenyan international encourages him to stick with the league leaders

Former international James Situma has urged forward Divock Origi to remain with the European champions.

Situma believes Origi has to enjoy his time with Liverpool and be part of their impressive history.

The retired defender stated the 24-year old forward should stay so long as he still enjoys the confidence of his German coach Jurgen Klopp.

More teams

“Let me ask; you are in a team that is winning crazily, are the winners for last season, and are about to lift the Premier League title, what else do you want in life?” Situma quipped in an interview with Goal.

“Where do you want to go and leave a team that is dominating the most popular and competitive leagues in the world?

“If the coach has not asked him to leave, he should never entertain the thought of exiting Anfield. He has scored very vital goals so he must stay and fight for starting berths.

“Let me tell him to be patient and wait for his time. Players want to join teams that win the Champions League so why should he leave a team that is doing just that?”

Situma considers Origi, who is the son of former Harambee Stars striker, Mike Okoth as a Kenyan even though he chose to play for and not Kenya.

The former defender and captain also explained Origi's choice for picking the European country over Kenya.

“He is a Kenyan. If you ask me anytime I will tell you Origi is a Kenyan but because he was brought up in Belgium and the need for a better life, he had to make a decision,” Situma reiterated.

“We have had challenges in our football leadership and that maybe gave him an easy chance to decide and play for Belgium.

“As a parent also, you would also not want to see your child suffer especially when there is a better country playing regularly in the World Cup and European competitions crying for his services.

“As a parent, you will not have a hard time telling your kid where to stay.

“All in all, Origi is a Kenyan and we must be proud of him. He is 100% Kenyan.”

Article continues below

Situma further urged Liverpool not to lose focus on the Premier League race.

“That is the worst mistake they can do [thinking the race is wrapped up already]. You never say it is done in football as something mysterious can happen and deny you what looked obvious before.”

Origi, born in Ostend Belgium, joined Liverpool in 2014 from and has made 83 appearances where he has scored 18 goals.