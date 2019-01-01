Why Gillett's Anfield adventure will be his last

The Aussie referee won't be forgetting his one and only Anfield experience anytime soon

Jarred Gillett's move to paid immediate dividends last weekend after he was the fourth official at Anfield as a Legends side beat an Legends outfit 3-2.

The five-time A-League Referee of the Year watched on from the sidelines as Steven Gerrard scored a late winner for the Reds.

It was a moment and match Gillett would no doubt have dreamed about as a kid considering he's actually a Liverpool fan himself.

That fact, however, means the Aussie won't be returning to Anfield in an official capacity with Gillett set to officiate in the Championship and potentially the Premier League in seasons to come.

Fox Sports commentator Brenton Speed revealing Gillett's allegiances and the fact this Anfield outing will be his last.

"He told me about this a couple of months ago, said keep it under your hat because I’m not sure whether I’ll get the appointment," Speed said on the Fox Football Podcast.

"That’ll be the last game he ever officiates at Anfield because he had to fill out a document when he agreed to join the referees' board over there and you have to fill in the team you supported as a boy/man and he said it was Liverpool.

"So that means your taken off all their games, home or away."

Gillett's move to England wasn't solely for football reasons either as he pursues medical research opportunities after obtaining his PhD in Biomechanics last year.