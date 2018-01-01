Who is your 2018 AFF Championship Best Player?

Choose your best 2018 AFF Championship player and young player!

The 2018 AFF Championship comes to its end with Vietnam capturing their second ever title, with a final win of 3-2 on aggregate against Malaysia. Goal now calls upon all Southeast Asian football fans to pick their best player and best youth player through this poll!

STAGE ONE OF THE POLL WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21.

BEST YOUNG PLAYER

BEST XI AND BEST HEAD COACH

Take part in the poll by clicking on this link!

Keep updated on the 2018 AFF Championship!

