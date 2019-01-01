‘Who is the GOAT?’ – Kenyans compare Olunga to Ronaldo after goal frenzy in Japan

The Kenyan striker was in good form as the J2 champions ran riot at home and now Kenyans have compared him to Portugal's top scorer

Kenyans have taken to social media to hail Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga after he banged in seven goals as Kashiwa Reysol thumped Kyoto Sanga 13-1 on Sunday.

Although Kashiwa Reysol have already won the J2 league trophy and earned a promotion to the J1 league, they saw no mercy in the final matchday of the season and ran riot at home against Kyoto Sanga.

In the sixth minute, the former star was already on the scoresheet and added the second in the 23rd minute to condemn the visitors to an early 2-0 deficit at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium.

Yusuke Segawa scored the third for Kashiwa Reysol in the 27th minute before Olunga added the fourth seven minutes later. Tomoya Koyamatsu got the only goal for Kyoto Sanga in the 38th minute as the first half ended 4-1 in favour of Olunga's side.

Olunga was to earn his fourth goal in the 57th minute to stretch the lead just before the hour mark.

Cristiano da Silva scored the fifth for the champions just three minutes later, and the former forward continued to pile more misery on their visitors when he scored his fifth and sixth goals in the 65th and 67th minutes, respectively.

Da Silva earned his brace in the 70th minute before Matheus Savio scored two consecutive goals in the 78th and 79th minutes, respectively.

Da Silva's hat-trick came in the 84th minute before Olunga put the icing on the cake in the first minute of added time to put the score at 13-1.

Kashiwa Reysol won the J2 League with one game to spare on November 16 when they defeated Machida Zelvia 3-0.

Olunga, who joined the Japanese side in August last year from Chinese top-tier outfit Guizhou Zhicheng, has now scored 27 goals this season.

Here is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after Olunga achieved his latest fete and even compared him to striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Retweet if you think Michael Olunga is the GOAT. 🐐pic.twitter.com/tKDSJputkD — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) November 24, 2019

Score score score

In that order, Michael Olunga pic.twitter.com/GmPOxEnO7l — MUFC (@punditlanguage) November 24, 2019

Ladies who would you get married to between Michael Olunga who plays for Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol & the national team and Eliud Kipchoge who is Olympic marathon champion, World Marathon record holder & 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year? (Photos Courtesy). pic.twitter.com/NX4mL3VhKZ — Shiko❣️ (@ThisIsShiko) November 24, 2019

Michael Olunga is a player at another level ..



congrats ... pic.twitter.com/PHYBkNgP4B — WAZITO TIPS 🇰🇪 (@bets_kenya) November 24, 2019

So Michael Olunga has scored one goal less than goals scored by Aubameyang the whole of this season?😂😂😂😂 — Kastone🇰🇪 (@Kastone_Paul) November 24, 2019

72 minutes gone.



Kashiwa Reysol 9 Kyoto Sanga 1.



Kenyan Michael Olunga has scored 6 goals in this match.



Show me a footballer who has ever scored 6 goals in a match , i will wait! Michael Olunga is the best player in the world after Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



🇰🇪❤️ pic.twitter.com/mMbY2t8kFe — #EmeryOut ™ 🌬 ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) November 24, 2019

Michael Olunga is the first player in the world to score 7 goals in one Match... VIVA!!! 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Zuky00qR2m — Captain Machuka 🇰🇪 (@Machuka254) November 24, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Leo Messi. Michael Olunga pic.twitter.com/Va7Rq5OWmP — Victor Wafula 🇰🇪 (@wafulake) November 24, 2019

Our very own Michael Olunga is scoring right, left and center 👏 🔥 🔥

7 goals

Congratulations pic.twitter.com/lOfVMhkh3T — Evangeline Karimi Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) November 24, 2019

Kyoto's goalkeeper will remember @OgadaOlunga for a long time..

Michael Olunga scored 7 goals as his team Kashiwa Reysol beat Kyoto Sanga 13-1 🙆 pic.twitter.com/RZDOxeNDhQ — Grace Mwelu (@Gmwelu) November 24, 2019

Michael Olunga scored seven goals in the 13-1 walloping of Kyoto Sanga to finish as the second top scorer of the Japanese J2 League with 26 goals, two shy of Leonardo of . pic.twitter.com/PgoqSCFZ7Z — imran ian (@Imran_Otieno) November 24, 2019

FT: Kashiwa Reysol 13-1 Kyato Sanga. Michael Olunga with 7 of the goals as he finishes the season with 27 goals and golden boot, the Engineer needs a new challenge, congrats!! pic.twitter.com/IVlwMuNXJY — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 24, 2019

Kashina Reysol Japanese league won 13-1. Michael Olunga alifunga 7goals. Kenya is proud of you sir💙 HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/qmr59EatIR — andyK_wave (@andyK_wave) November 24, 2019

Who is the GOAT?



Retweet for CR7

Like for Michael Olunga#ScoreKE pic.twitter.com/gesVnaVqme — Dennis denno (@denno_denni) November 24, 2019

Engineer Michael Olunga scored 7 goals as his side Kashina Reysol beat Kyoto Sanga 13-1 in the Japanese second tier league.



👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/dcBexwSi5F — Just Arnold (@Arnoldwangs) November 24, 2019

Michael Olunga scoring 7 goals in a single match is absolutely outstanding, he should now focus on a next challenge pic.twitter.com/D56ginduqk — Ochieng K'Ochuka (@OchiengNabbs) November 24, 2019

Kenyan Engineer Michael Olunga scored 7 goals as Kashiwa Reysol thrashed Kyoto Sanga 13:1 to stay clear at the top of the J2 League.

Our boy is doing well! pic.twitter.com/XGRbQKtnw7 — Wangu Murimi (@wangu_bm) November 24, 2019

Michael Olunga — Antony Tito Sammy (@tito_antony) November 24, 2019