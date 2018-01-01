Who are Western Melbourne and what will they bring to the A-League?

What will a third Melbourne team add to the competition?

Western Melbourne will join the A-League from the start of next season after being nominated by Football Federation Australia as a preferred bidder.

The franchise was selected, along with the South-West Sydney bid, out of six possible options including Sydney's Southern Expansion, Melbourne's Team 11, South Melbourne and Canberra.

Unlike South-West Sydney, who will be joining at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Western Melbourne will begin playing games in October 2019 with home games in their first two seasons to be played at Geelong's Kardinia Park.

By the start of the 2022-23 season, the club plans to have built a 15,000 capacity boutique stadium in Tarneit - a suburb located 25km west of Melbourne and 50km north-east of Geelong.

The new stadium will be built within a new entertainment precinct that will also include retail stores, accommodation and community assets that would aim to drive economic growth for the region.

Western Melbourne's bid team features former Socceroos Steve Horvat and Andrew Zinni, while super agent Lou Sticca, the man who brought Alessandro Del Piero Down Under, is also involved.

Sticca has guaranteed the club will sign a big-name player for their inaugural season in the A-League, but will also look to give NPL players a chance to shine on the professional scene.

"Yes, we will have a marquee and yes it will be a world class player," Sticca said as a fan forum for the fledgling club.

"We will recruit players from NPL for the A-League roster. There are very good players currently playing in the NPL. We believe, if you give NPL players opportunity to train in a full-time environment, they’ll improve to become better players."

The club has previously been linked with a move for current Celtic captain Scott Brown as one of their first foreign player additions.