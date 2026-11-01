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Serie A - Game Week 10 2 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Sassuolo-Fiorentina is one of three matches this week available on a co-exclusive basis through both DAZN and Sky Sport, with a stream on NOW. For a limited time, the annual DAZN Full plan, paid in 12 monthly instalments, costs €29.99 per month. Fans who want to follow every Serie A match played by Sassuolo or Fiorentina can also choose DAZN MyClubPass, a plan dedicated to a single team.

For live coverage, Sky Sport shows Sassuolo-Fiorentina on TV, while DAZN and NOW offer streaming access.

At the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo host Fiorentina in a Serie A meeting between two sides whose league positions fall short of their initial ambitions. Both urgently need points.

Alberto Aquilani's Sassuolo are struggling. A win over Juventus raised hopes among their fans in Emilia, but Sassuolo have taken just one point from their last five league matches. Lazio beat them 6-2 in the most recent midweek round, leaving them 15th and in need of a turnaround.

Fiorentina are faring no better. Paolo Vanoli's side sit 17th after losing their last three league matches and conceding seven goals. A recent 2-2 draw against Atalanta offered some relief, but they have endured a disappointing season so far.

With Parisi, Sottil, Ranieri, Atta and Pongracic unavailable through injury, Vanoli must find makeshift solutions, particularly in defence. Sassuolo have absences of their own, and Thorstvedt joins their list of unavailable players after his sending-off against Lazio.

Vital points are at stake as both teams try to move away from the danger zone. Here is how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Sassuolo are without Ismael Koné, Fedde Leysen, Daniel Boloca, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Yeferson Paz and Jay Idzes through injury, while Kristian Thorstvedt is suspended. Aquilani is expected to start Turati in goal, with Caleta-Car, Odenthal, Cinquegrano and Doig in defence, Matic, Bakola and Adzic in midfield, and Berardi, Esposito and Laurienté as the attacking trio.

For Fiorentina, Parisi, Sottil, Ranieri, Atta and Pongracic are out through injury. Vanoli is expected to start De Gea in goal, with Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery and Joao Mario in defence, Ndour, Brescianini and Oulai in midfield, and Mastantuono, Pellegrino and Njie in attack.

Recent form

Sassuolo have no wins, one draw and four defeats from their last five league matches. Lazio beat them 6-2 at the Mapei Stadium in their most recent game, after a 2-0 defeat to Como. Their only point in that spell came from a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Across the five matches, Sassuolo have scored seven goals and conceded 13.

Over their last five outings, Fiorentina have no wins, two draws and three defeats. They most recently drew 2-2 against Atalanta, having previously lost 2-1 to Inter. Defeats to Como, 3-1, and Genoa, 2-1, also feature in that run. Fiorentina have scored seven goals and conceded 11 across the five matches.

Head-to-head record

When the sides last met in April 2026, their Serie A match ended 0-0. Sassuolo have the better record across their last five meetings, with two wins to Fiorentina's one and two draws. Sassuolo won 3-1 in December 2025, while Fiorentina won 5-1 in April 2024.

League table

In Serie A, Sassuolo sit 15th and Fiorentina 17th. Both must watch their backs in the battle to avoid relegation.