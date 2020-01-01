'When you can’t win, don’t lose' - Liverpool captain Henderson relieved to salvage a point from Fulham game

Mohamed Salah's late penalty saved his side from defeat, but the Reds midfielder was not happy with how they started the game

Jordan Henderson was relieved to see retrieve a late draw away to on Sunday, while insisting that the visitors were good enough to take all three points.

Jurgen Klopp's men were given the chance to reclaim the Premier League top spot when , who shared first place with the Reds going into the weekend, were frustrated at home by .

But the reigning champions failed to seize the initiative, and trailed at Craven Cottage from the 25th minute onwards after Bobby Reid fired Fulham into the lead.

The breakthrough finally arrived for Liverpool deep into the second half, when Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot to seal a 1-1 tie which keeps them level on points with Spurs at the summit .

But Henderson was left rueing a poor start from his side which left them an uphill task to get back into the game.

“We didn’t get going until after the first 30 minutes. You can’t do that in the Premier League or you get punished – like we did," the midfielder explained to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“The good thing is we reacted well. We dominated and should have scored one or more two. I’m disappointed with the start, pleased with the reaction.

“We’ll have to look at it but it’s not like us.

“I don’t want to make excuses. I’ll let you talk about the amount of games teams are playing. We flew back from , prepared well. For whatever reason we didn’t start well. Maybe we could have won the game on another day.

“[At half-time Jurgen Klopp said] We need to start the half like we finished the first half. A few of us weren’t happy with the start. We gave everything in the second half. Fulham made it difficult to create chances.

“When you can’t win, don’t lose. But I felt we were good enough to get the three points.”

Liverpool will be back in Premier League action on Wednesday, when they host Tottenham at Anfield in a clash between the two early pace-setters in the English top flight.