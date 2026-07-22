N'Golo Kante has achieved great things with the France national team over the past few years, but matters would have been entirely different had the Fenerbahce player followed his heart.

For almost a decade, Kante was a key player for France, reaching the final of Euro 2016, winning the 2018 World Cup and even earning a call-up for the 2026 tournament.

The 35-year-old midfielder left his mark on Les Bleus with 69 caps, two goals and two titles: the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

Jamie Vardy, his former Leicester City team-mate and fellow winner of the 2016 Premier League title, has revealed a major surprise about Kante.

Speaking to "Foot Mercato", Vardy said: "N'Golo Kante wanted to represent Mali, not France, in honour of his father's roots".

He continued: "We convinced him that he would win the World Cup with France. He gave his Mini Cooper to his parents in the village and bought another one when his team-mates mocked him".