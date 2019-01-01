When is the Afcon 2019 match between Nigeria and Madagascar and how can I watch?
Comments()
Getty Images
After securing back-to-back wins against Burundi and Guinea, Nigeria sealed their spot in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, but they will be aiming to end their group outings with an unbeaten record when they battle Madagascar in Alexandria.
The Barea are currently placed second in Group B with four points after two matches, and are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage after winning their first game on the continental stage against Guinea on Thursday.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The final Group B match has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, June 30.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|LocalTime
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|30/06/19
|18:00
|17:00
|Madagascar v Nigeria
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.