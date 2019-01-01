When is the Champions League 2018-19 quarter-final draw? Date, time, fixtures & all you need to know

The tournament will soon be narrowed down to just eight teams, but when will the draw be? Goal brings you everything you need to know

The knockout stage of the 2018-19 is here and some of Europe's biggest clubs remain in the competition.

Sixteen teams progressed from the group stage and that number will soon be reduced to eight, with last-16 ties taking place in February and March.

are attempting to make more history by defending their title, while the likes of , , and are eager to end the Blancos' era of dominance.

So with the quarter-final on the horizon, Goal takes a look at when the draw is, who is involved and more .

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw ?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-final will take place on March 15, with events scheduled to get started at 11am GMT ( 6am ET).

UEFA headquarters in Nyon, is the venue for the draw, which will be attended by representatives of the clubs that are left in the competition.

It will be held two days after the conclusion of the final last 16 games, which take place on March 13 .

Teams & how the draw works

Unlike the draw for the last 16, there are no seedings and there are no restrictions prohibiting teams from the same country facing off.

That means we could potentially be served up a number of derby clashes, such as El Clasico, Manchester derby or Der Klassiker.

UEFA will announce any further restrictions that will be applied to the draw ahead of the event.

We will know the identities of the eight teams involved in the draw come March 15, but right now it remains very much undecided.

Which teams are in the draw?

Teams in UCL quarter-final Teams in UCL quarter-final Manchester United OR OR OR OR Real Madrid OR Barcelona Liverpool OR OR OR Juventus

Reigning champions Real Madrid have a narrow 2-1 lead over Ajax, but the Dutch outfit, who came through their group unbeaten, beating and drawing twice with Bayern Munich, are by no means finished.

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool have been handed a stern test in the form of Bayern and the sides played out a scoreless draw at Anfield in the first leg.

Barcelona must overcome side Lyon if they are to reach the last eight and that game is delicately poised at 0-0, while Ronaldo's Juventus have a mountain to climb after losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg.

Pep Guardiola will be determined to guide Manchester City through to the quarter-finals and they hold narrow advantage over giants Schalke, with three away goals having won 3-2 in Gelsenkirchen.

Tottenham look to have one foot in the lasy eight after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-0, and Roma - who reached the semi-finals last season - lead Portuguese outfit Porto 2-1.

Watch & live stream the Champions League quarter-final draw

UEFA's official website will be streaming the draw live and it will also be available to watch on TV.

In the UK, BT Sport hold the rights to Champions League coverage and one of the network's channels should be broadcasting the draw live.

In the US, Univision are the rights-holders and will provide coverage.

Goal will be bringing you all the latest developments from the draw as well, so be sure to stay tuned here .

When are the Champions League quarter-finals?

The Champions League quarter-final ties will be contested in April, which means teams will have roughly a month to prepare.

The first legs of the last eight are scheduled for April 9 and 10, with the second legs due to be played a week later on April 16 and 17 .

When is the Champions League semi-final draw ?

We will also know the potential make-up of the semi-finals on March 15, with UEFA confirming that the draw for the last four will also occur on that day.

As such, clubs, players and fans alike will be able to go through the permutations to see who they might end up facing should they reach the final .

Road to Champions League final

The Champions League last 16 begins in February and concludes in March, with the quarter-finals kicking off in April.

Semi-final games are due to be played at the end of April and early May, with the final - which will be held at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano - is booked for June 1.