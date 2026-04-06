What’s Ken’s situation? Bayern’s official squad list for the match against Real Madrid

German side Bayern Munich have announced the squad travelling to the Spanish capital, Madrid, ahead of their high-profile clash with hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The squad list offered a pleasant surprise for fans of the Bavarian club, with English star Harry Kane topping the list of players called up for the match, dispelling the doubts and concerns that had surrounded his recent absence due to injury. The English striker’s inclusion in the squad for the trip to Madrid provides a massive morale and technical boost for the Bayern Munich squad ahead of this crucial and complex encounter.

The squad list features the team’s attacking force and several prominent stars.

The names included are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Prescott, Orbej.

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Eto’o, Raphael Guerreiro, Josip Stanišić.

Midfield: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Bishof, Konrad Laimer, Karl, Aleksandar Pavlović.

Attack: Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Jackson, Luis Díaz, Michael Olise.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this fiery classic clash between the giants of the Old Continent, with Bayern Munich, led by Harry Kane and the rest of their stars, looking to secure a positive result at the Royal Club’s home ground to ease their path to the semi-finals.