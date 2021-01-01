What pressure?! Awesome Arsenal sweep Slavia Prague aside to set up a reunion with Emery

The Gunners will now meet Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals following their 5-1 aggregate win against Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal: Match Statistics

What was all the fuss about?

It was billed as the game that would define Arsenal’s season, a night that could even shape Mikel Arteta’s future at the club.

The pressure was supposed to be on against Slavia Prague but within 25 superb minutes, the Gunners were in cruise control.

Last week’s 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium had left the Gunners with a very simple equation going into the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final in the Czech capital: score a goal.

Arteta’s side knew failure to find a way through a Slavia side who were unbeaten at home in all competitions this season would send them crashing out of the tournament, and leave an already disappointing season in tatters.

Serious questions were being asked of them after the way in which they threw away a lead in the closing stages of the first leg to hand Prague the advantage going into Thursday night's return fixture.

But, in the space of six scintillating first-half minutes, those questions were answered in emphatic style.

The brilliant Emile Smith Rowe had already had a goal ruled out for the tightest of offsides calls before Nicolas Pepe gave the visitors the lead on 18 minutes, thus cancelling out Slavia’s away goal.

Alexandre Lacazette then struck from the penalty spot three minutes later to make it 2-0 on the night before Bukayo Saka added a classy third goal – all within 24 minutes of the game getting under way.

It was game, set and match Arsenal before we had even reached the half-hour mark.

Even in his wildest dreams, Arteta would never have imagined such an impressive start from his side, especially with his captain and talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing due to contracting malaria while away with Gabon on international duty.

This was a major statement from his side and another example of why there is genuine belief within the club that things are heading in the right direction under the Spaniard.

The abject performances throughout November and the majority of December may have led to a hugely disappointing Premier League campaign, but the improvement since Christmas has been undeniable.

Since beating Chelsea 3-1 on Boxing Day, Arteta’s side sit fourth in the form table, with only Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham picking up more points.

And now they have booked their spot in the Europa League semi-finals, where they will meet Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

Clearly, there is still much for Arsenal to improve on and failure to go on win the Europa League will more than likely leave them facing up to a season without European competition for the first time in 25 years.

For a club of Arsenal’s stature, that is not good enough, but there are still plenty of reasons for optimism and they were all on show as Prague were blown away in their own backyard.

Arsenal’s homegrown youngsters have been the catalyst for the improvement since Boxing Day and one again they led the charge – with academy graduates Smith Rowe and Saka proving far too good for the Czech champions.

Immediately after seeing a goal ruled out for offside, Smith Rowe waltzed through the Slavia defence before working the ball to Pepe, who showed wonderful composure to score his fifth Europa League goal of the season.

Saka then took centre stage, winning a penalty, which was converted by Alexandre Lacazette, before scoring the third himself with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

At that point, the game was done and dusted. Arsenal had done their job and they cruised through the remainder of the quarter-final, with Lacazette putting the gloss on a fabulous night’s work with a fourth goal on 77 minutes.

All eyes now turn to the semi-final against Villarreal and the return of Emery, the man who Arteta replaced just over 16 months ago.

Emery led Arsenal to the Europa League final in 2019 and now he is the man standing in their way of repeating the trick two years later.

A return to the Champions League is now within touching distance for Arsenal. Just three games stand between them and a seat back at Europe’s top table.

They went to Prague with their season on the line and they return to London with the dream still alive.