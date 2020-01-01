What is Amazon's Steven Gerrard documentary & how to stream it

Amazon have released a documentary focusing on the highs and lows of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's football career

Amazon have released a documentary centred on the life of legend Steven Gerrard and the highs and lows he experienced whilst wearing the captain's armband for the famous Reds.

Gerrard is a born and bred Scouser, a native to Liverpool and a boyhood Kopite – and his footballing story mirrors that of a classic rise-to-fame fairytale.

With every high that Gerrard experienced at Anfield, however, there came many lows, and Amazon's documentary has chronicled the illustrious career of the iconic midfielder.

Goal has your complete guide and everything you need to know about 'Steven Gerrard: Make Us Dream' and how you can stream it.

What is 'Steven Gerrard: Make Us Dream'?

'Make Us Dream' is a new feature documentary released by Amazon about the former Liverpool and midfielder Gerrard.

It is part of the latest of football documentaries to be released and streamed by the platform, and the film was produced by James Gay-Rees, who is known for his previous projects in 'Senna', a documentary about motor-racing legend Ayrton Senna, and the Amy Winehouse biopic 'Amy'.

You can watch the trailer below.

'Make Us Dream' tells the tale of Gerrard who joined Liverpool at just eight years old and how he left 26 years later, having won two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup, one FA Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup and one UEFA .

One major honour he was never able to win, however, was the Premier League, though it was a title that he came deliriously close to winning on two occasions with Liverpool.

As much as 'Make Us Dream' focuses on Gerrard's heroics and legacy at Anfield, it will also follow his heartbreak and downfalls – and the pain of missing out on the Premier League in 2009 and 2014.

"Football is not about turning on playing," Gerrard says in the trailer. "It's about dealing with everything that comes with it."

The documentary also delves into how Gerrard almost decided to walk away from Anfield and sign for almost immediately after winning the Champions League in 2005, though states: "Remember where you're from, remember who made you."

After hanging up his boots as a player following a short stint at , Gerrard has moved into management – first coaching the Liverpool Under-19 side – and is now head coach of .

"Having experiencing Gerrard’s story through his own eyes, you’ll never think about elite football in the same way again," the producers said.

When was 'Steven Gerrard: Make Us Dream' released?

'Make Us Dream' was issued first by satellite broadcast across a select number of cinemas in the UK from November 15, before being made available through Amazon Prime Video.