Live Scores
African All Stars

'What a game' - Mahrez lauds Man City teammates after Schalke 04 whitewash

Comments()
Getty
The Citizens eased to an emphatic victory at the Etihad Stadium to book their place in the last-eight stage of the Champions League

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has praised his teammates for their performance in the 7-0 thrashing of Schalke 04 on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero's brace and goals from Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus sank the German Bundesliga club as they progressed to the quarterfinals of Uefa Champions League with a 10-2 aggregate win.

Article continues below

Although he was an unused substitute in the encounter, Mahrez took to social media to celebrate the emphatic result as he awaits City's next opponent in the next round.

Editors' Picks

"What a game from the team. Bring on the quarterfinals," Mahrez tweeted.

Despite his limited playing time in his debut campaign with Pep Guardiola's team, the Algeria international has notched 11 goals in 37 games, including his lone effort in five Champions League outings this season.

Close