'We've got enough' - Kane issues Tottenham title warning to Liverpool

The Londoners are in fine form and can go top, at least temporarily, with victory in Sunday's early kick-off

star Harry Kane sees no reason why his team cannot challenge reigning Premier League champions and push for the title in 2020-21.

The north Londoners have recovered from a slow start to the season to win on their last two outings, a run that has lifted them up to sixth place.

Victory on Sunday away to would lift Spurs above current leaders and Liverpool for at least a handful of hours, with the Reds visiting later in the day.

A second-placed finish behind in 2016-17 is the closest the club have come to glory in the Premier League era, but Kane warned that they have everything it takes to fight for silverware this time round.

“When you look at the ability of our squad, you would definitely say that we’ve got enough to win a title," the striker told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at the Hawthorns.

“But I’d also say that we’ve been close over the last four, five years and haven’t quite got over the line. So, it’s not as easy as just having a good squad - and winning a few games - to challenge for the title.

“But this is a season where I don’t think one team’s going to run away with it - like Liverpool last year. There’s going to be opportunities for other teams to put good runs together and get right up the table.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t get carried away either. We know we’ve been playing well - and the last two games have been good for confidence, to grind out results and get ugly wins. That’s what we’re going to need.

“There have still been points dropped from winning positions. But so far so good. If we can win on the weekend, we’ll be around the top of the table going into that international break. We’d have taken that before the start of the season.”

Spurs' recent upturn in form has eased the pressure on Jose Mourinho, who has endured mixed fortunes in the role since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

“It’s never easy for a manager to come in half way through a season and stamp his authority on a team,” Kane added.

“Especially with the lockdown as well. It’s been a difficult time. But since we’ve come back, we’ve signed some new players. We have a nice, big healthy squad and it allows Jose to stamp his identity on the team.

“It’s great to have the likes of Gareth [Bale] and Joe Hart, who’ve won the biggest trophies around the world, in the squad, on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“It’s a bonus to have a great team of leaders. That’s what we need to push all the way. We’ve a lot of experience and we tell each other how it is.

“We have a manager who does the same. It’s a long way to go but we’re feeling confident.”