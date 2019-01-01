Western United's bold away kit potentially leaked

This will certainly turn a few heads next season...

Ahead of their first A-League season, Western United appear determined to demand attention with an eye-catching away kit seemingly leaked on social media.

While not confirmed at this stage, the jersey does don branding from the club's official kit manufacturer, Kappa.

This is apparently the new @wufcofficial kit. Likely the away kit as the word has been that their home kit is black with stripes. Class stuff. Very original. #ALeague pic.twitter.com/61vBM1VX9q — Tom Grealy (@Tom_Grealy) June 9, 2019

The shirt also encorporates Western United's primary colours of green and black with the pattern design making it look fairly similar to 's current home strip.

As Western United look to turn heads with their jersey designs, the club is shaping up nicely for their first campaign having locked in Mark Rudan as their inaugural coach last month.

Rudan will work alongside assistants John Anastasiadis and John Hutchinson with the squad itself also quickly taking shape.

Marquee man Panagiotis Kone was the club's first official signing with Western United currently boasting 17 contracted players.

Check out their full squad here.