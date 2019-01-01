Western United linked with shock move for Nix captain

The Wellington skipper is set to jump ship and follow his former coach

Things just keep getting worse for Wellington Phoenix with a report captain Andrew Durante will leave the club to join Western United next season.

According to Stuff, Durante has told the club he intends to leave Wellington and will follow Mark Rudan to Melbourne.

The 37-year-old was widely expected to retire at season's end but never ruled out playing on nor detailed exactly where his future would lie should he decide against hanging up the boots.

After a strong season with the Nix, Rudan was finally unveiled as Western United's inaugural coach last month with former Wellington players Filip Kurto and Max Burgress already signed on with the club.

The new A-League side reportedly want to make Durante their first club captain with the Nix in turn offering the A-League veteran a dual player-management role in an attempt to retain his services.

But after nearly 300 games for Wellington, the defender looks set to tackle a new challenge with the Nix poised to lose another key player for next season.

(2/2) Even now, he’s concerned how this will affect the club he’s given 11 years to. Integrity 100% at all times. Farewell. — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) June 11, 2019

The club only confirmed on Tuesday the departure of David Williams with top scorer Roy Krishna having already left the club for an overseas move.