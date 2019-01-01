Western United chasing Premier League winner Nasri - report

The A-League's newest club is looking to make a big splash in their first season

Two-time Premier League winner Samir Nasri has reportedly become Western United's top transfer target ahead of their first season in the A-League.

Nasri, who won the Premier League twice with , is a free agent after a recent spell with West Ham.

According to the Herald Sun, the 31-year-old is open to moving to with Western United impressed by his knowledge of the local competition and keen to sign him.

The new A-League club have already signed one marquee player in the form of Panagiotis Kone and are eager to add Nasri to their growing squad but will require the help of Football Federation Australia to get a potential deal done.

The former attacker will reportedly demand wages of just over $4 million a season with United therefore needing to rely on the FFA's marquee fund from Fox Sports to secure his signature.

Nasri featured just five times for West Ham last season after returning from a doping ban.

The French international found himself sidelined for using an intravenous drip in December 2016 which breached WADA rules.

Western United are gearing up strongly for their first official season with Mark Rudan appointed as the club's first coach following a strong season with Wellington Phoenix.