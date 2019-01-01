Western Melbourne set lock in team name and colours - report

The A-League's newest club is quickly taking shape

Western Melbourne is expected to officially confirm its name as Western Athletic by the end of the week with club colours of green and black.

The World Game claim the name is leading the race with public polling set to close and confirmation set to land in coming days.

Western United FC, Westside Pride FC and Western Melbourne Warriors FC were also in the running with Western Melbourne Athletic winning out in a shortened form that drops Melbourne from the title.

A green and black colour scheme will also set the club apart - a choice A-League hopefuls Canberra won't be too happy about.

Article continues below

The club's inaugural squad could quickly take shape too after the marquee signing of Panagiotis Kone with Josh Risdon reportedly close to agreeing to terms with the club.

Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan has also been heavily linked with a move to the club after a strong first season in the A-League.

Luke Brattan and Steven Taylor are two more names Western Melbourne are reportedly looking to add to their squad, according to The World Game.