West Ham's Haller and Wolves' Boly handed maiden invitation to Ivory Coast national team

The France-born stars have been summoned by the West African country for their double-header Afcon qualifying matches this month

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly and forward Sebastien Haller are among the 26 players called up by the for their 2021 qualifying fixtures against Madagascar.

Last month, Boly was cleared by the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) to represent the Elephants after playing for U16, U17 and U19 teams.

Haller, born to an Ivorian mother and a French father, also played for the French youth teams across all levels but he is now ready to ditch the European giants for the 2015 Afcon champions.

Ivory Coast host Madagascar in Abidjan on November 12 before visiting the island country for the reverse fixture five days later.

Eric Bailly who has missed ’s last five matches due to a hamstring injury, has also been invited and he faces a race against time to be fit.

Patrice Beaumelle's side are third in Group K with three points from two games. They suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Ethiopia in their last group outing on November 19.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Sylvaain Gbohouo ( ), Eliezer Ira Tape (FC San Pedro), Abdoul Karim Cisse (ASEC Mimosas).

Defenders: Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Simon Deli ( ), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids FC), Sinaly Diomande (Olympique ), Serge Aurier ( Hotspur), Odilon Kossounou (Club Brugge).

Midfielders: Franck Kessie ( ), Maxwel Cornet (Olympique Lyon), Kalpi Ouattara (Ostersunds FK), Geoffrey Serey Die (FC Sion), Ibrahim Sangare ( Eindhoven), Max Alain Gradel (Sivasspor), Habib Maiga (FC Metz), Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro ( ).

Forwards: Nicolas Pepe ( ), Jean Kouassi (Wuhan Zall), Gervinho (PArma), Wilfried Zaha ( ), Jeremie Boga ( ), Christian Kouame ( ), Jonathan Kodjia (Al-Gharafa), Sebastien Haller (West Ham United).