West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang ‘proud’ to play for Equatorial Guinea

After previously snubbing a chance to represent the Nzalang Nacional, the 26-year-old made a U-turn to pledge his allegiance to the African country

West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang says he is proud to play for Equatorial Guinea.

The 26-year-old who had previously represented the Spanish youth teams was handed a chance to feature for the Nzalang Nacional in 2011 but snubbed the opportunity.

In 2015, the midfielder made a U-turn and in November this year, Obiang made his debut for the central African country in their 1-0 loss to Senegal in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

Following his decision to commit his international career to his ancestral land, the former Sampdoria player insists it was the right time to do so.

"That was really a good decision for my family and many people around there (Equatorial Guinea)," he told the BBC Sport.

"I need to start doing something better with the national team, this is my chance."

"It's my origin so I have to be proud and I think the people are really proud of me. I am 26, so I am still young and I don't think it was late.

"If people think about that they have to understand that now I am growing up and I am a better player than before.

Equatorial Guinea are not in contention for a place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite having a game left for the qualifiers against Sudan in March.