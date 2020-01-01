West Ham hero Haller explains how Ivory Coast duty help him rediscover his goalscoring form

The 26-year-old returned from his maiden outing with the Elephants to score the match-winning goal for the Hammers

striker Sebastien Haller said he returned from his first international assignment with the with confidence after scoring in Sunday's Premier League match against .

Haller fired in a powerful shot in the 56th minute which gave David Moyes' side a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

It was his second goal in the English top-flight this campaign and it came just a few days after he made a memorable debut appearance for Ivory Coast.

The -born striker scored his first international goal for the Elephants in an qualifying fixture against Madagascar and he believes the goalscoring feat has helped him since he returned to London last week.

Haller told the club website; “It feels great. For me it is the same, a goal is a goal, and I'm just happy for the goal. This one is from outside the box, so it is special.

"I'm happy for the team because today was a great fight and we got the three points which we needed.

“Of course for the confidence as a striker it's really important [to score]. I came back from the national team, bringing the confidence back from that, so I hope it can help the team for the next games.

"I just know that at the training ground everyone is involved, giving their maximum in each session. It pushes everyone to the right direction and that's why I think we're here today [with the points]. We have a good attitude.”

In his reaction, David Moyes expressed happiness with the 26-year-old's confidence boost and he wants him to build on Sunday's winner when they host for their next Premier League fixture on Monday.

"That’s what we want from Seb [Haller] and what everyone’s looking for, me included,” Moyes said.

“He came back from international duty and I could sense in the two days we had back training that he had a spring in his step. His confidence seemed up and we’re really pleased with that.

“He’s showing signs now, and like today’s goal, we want him to get more goals and to be more involved in the build-up play and stronger in some situations.

“But I have to say I couldn’t be more pleased for him because he’s stuck at it and be’s scored a really good goal today.”