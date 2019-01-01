West Ham fans right to boo us off the pitch after Newcastle loss - Cresswell

The Hammers defender has backed the team to turn their form around after the fans made their feelings known following yet another loss at the weekend

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell says the Hammers supporters were right to boo the team off the field following their defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

The home fans jeered the players both at half-time and full-time in the game against the Magpies at London Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were 2-0 down at the break and 3-0 behind after just 51 minutes, with a late strikes from Fabian Balbuena and Robert Snodgrass not enough to avoid a fourth league defeat of the season.

West Ham were as high as fifth in the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over on September 22, raising hopes of a sustained challenge for the European places.

However, Saturday’s result makes it six games without a win in all competitions, including a 4-0 defeat at League One side Oxford United.

It leaves the club down in 13th place and just five points about the relegation zone.

With their season threatening to unravel, Cresswell admits it is little surprise that the fans booed the players off on Saturday.

“It was understandable the way they reacted,” Cresswell told the Standard. “There is no beating around the bush, [our performance] was not good enough. We have got to put it right. We are not in a panic situation, but considering the start to the season we had, it was frustrating that we have not kicked on.

“To be 3-0 down at home against Newcastle is not good enough. We are going through a tough period at the moment. We have got to stick together and get through it. We have got to get back to what we were doing at the start of the season.”

Hammers boss Pellegrini admits he is “very concerned” at the team’s drop-off in form and has demanded the players respond with a positive result against at Turf Moor on Saturday.

“We have been in worse positions than now, but we need a strong reaction,” said the former boss. “I hope the squad understand.”

After Saturday’s clash with the Clarets, West Ham then face London derbies against and before a trip to Molineux to take on at the start of December.