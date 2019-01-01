West Ham boss Pellegrini confirms Obiang’s imminent move to Italy

The 27-year-old is nearing a return to the Italian Serie A after four years in England

manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed Pedro Obiang’s move to this summer, despite talks at the end of last season.

Obiang is set to complete a permanent move to after the clubs agreed a reportedly £7.2 million deal plus add-ons.

The Equatorial Guinea midfielder joined West Ham from in 2015 and went on to make 116 appearances in all competitions.

Last season, Obiang was limited to 24 league games, including 12 starts as the Hammers finished 10th in the Premier League.

After featuring in West Ham’s underwhelming outing in the Premier League Asia Trophy, Pellegrini confirmed reports linking the midfielder away from London Stadium and said the club would fill his void ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

"Probably Pedro will return to Italy. I spoke with him last season,” Pellegrini told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

“I told him that we need him in the squad and I cannot allow him to go to Italy but if things go well last season he will have the doors open as like every player. [If West Ham get a] good offer and the player wants to go - not a problem, we will replace him."

Meanwhile, captain Mark Noble confirmed Obiang as the latest player to leave the East London outfit this summer after Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez, Andy Carroll, Adrian and Samir Nasri.

"Pedro Obiang - I think he's gone," Noble said.