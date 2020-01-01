West Brom’s Ajayi makes Premier League debut against Ndidi’s Leicester City

The Nigeria international will be making his English top-flight bow when the Baggies welcome the Foxes to the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi will make his Premier League debut after being selected to start Sunday’s match against .

He missed the chance to achieve that feat during his time at during the 2014-15 campaign as he was an unused substitute for Arsene Wenger's men versus , and .

Ajayi, 26, played a crucial role in the Baggies’ return to the English elite division, featuring with increasing frequency in Slaven Bilic’s first team.

He made 43 appearances in the Championship, scoring five times – a haul achieved against Luton Town, , , and .

The international will line up in the centre of 's backline that parades Dara O'Shea, Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong.

Meanwhile, international Ahmed Hegazi will start against Brendan Rodgers’ men as a substitute.

For Leicester, Wilfred Ndidi will play in a centre-back role for the injury-hit Foxes. The Super Eagles star who began his career in that role played in that position in their final pre-season friendly against .

With Jonny Evans' suspension and Wes Morgan’s hamstring problem, the former man will provide cover for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel alongside Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne and James Justin.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho will start from the bench, while Mali's Fousseni Diabate, 's Daniel Amartey and 's duo of Rachid Ghezzal plus Islam Slimani will play no part in the 2020-21 opener.