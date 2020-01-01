‘Werner made right call in avoiding Salah & Co’ – Chelsea are ‘great fit’ for striker, says Ballack

The former Blues midfielder believes his fellow German has made the best career decision in heading to Stamford Bridge over Anfield

Timo Werner is a “great fit” for , says Michael Ballack, with the German frontman considered to have made the right choice in avoiding competition with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at .

A move to Anfield was mooted for the prolific 24-year-old when the exit door swung open at .

Werner had made no secret of his respect for the Reds, while his qualities were considered to be tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp’s ‘gegenpressing’ system.

It was, however, to be Chelsea who triggered a £54 million (€60m/$68m) release clause and offered the frontman a shot at life in the Premier League.

Former Blues star Ballack believes that decision will prove the best for all concerned, with Werner expected to make a greater impact in west London than he would have done on Merseyside.

“If Liverpool was really an option for him, he made the best decision for him, and only he can make that decision,” Ballack told i.

“You have to value certain things, like how much playing time you will get and how important a role in the squad you will have. Liverpool have won the and Premier League.

“How could Timo expect to come into that front three and start every week in place of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane?

“Chelsea are building a young team, a new team, with a young coach. It is a great project to be part of, given how young Timo is.

“To be the main striker, at a huge club like Chelsea, is the best place for him. He can have a much bigger impact than he could at Liverpool.

“Although Liverpool and Man City’s squad is much stronger than everyone else’s right now, Chelsea are starting to create a really competitive team.

“It will take time, and Timo is just part of that journey. You need the depth, but in Timo and Hakim Ziyech Chelsea have the start of a squad able to challenge for titles again.”

Ballack added: “Timo and Chelsea is great fit. Chelsea do not have this kind of player at the moment.

“If he plays to what he is good at, he will be an amazing signing for Chelsea. It is a great place to play football.”