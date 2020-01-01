Werner's £47.5M Chelsea arrival good news for Abraham - Kenya's Okoth

The signing of the German led to questions on whether the English forward will enjoy a prominent role under Frank Lampard

striker Ronald Okoth has explained why Timo Werner's arrival at should be good news for Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has been the main striker for Chelsea under Frank Lampard and the £47.5M Werner deal led to questions on where the youngster's future lies thereafter.

Okoth, a Kenyan Premier League ( ) winner with in 2013, explains why the deal is good for both players and the club.

“There will be a fair competition between the two and it will give the coach various options of picking from the best players. It is an advantage to Abraham as he will be having another striker who will try hard to help him,” Okoth told Goal.

“Werner's arrival should be good news for Abraham and Chelsea that is what I see from where I sit.

“If you look around, you will see Werner is one of the best players currently and this is proven by the fact he has been outstanding in . The fact Chelsea have signed him is one of the biggest advantages for him.

“The problem now is how Chelsea will be using Werner. But what I can state clearly is he is a good player, experienced and young. He is one for the future, a goal poacher for Chelsea and an advantage for the club.”

Okoth also explained why players like Mohamed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge but have proven themselves after leaving the London club.

“It is all about the type of environment that surrounds an individual. The environment can either favour one to perform, some can be treated with impatience and if those factors do not favour one definitely he will not perform,” the Kenyan striker added.

“Remember there is also fans impatience and pressure. If one does not always settle quick and perform at Chelsea, he will always get pressure and your chances of exit grow.

“The fans were never patient enough with them. The environment has been different for different players, look at Salah, Lukaku and De Bruyne who have been at Chelsea, failed, but moved on to record better results elsewhere in the same league.

“It is all about one's time and patience and if the club can guarantee the same it will be good for players and the club.

“Chelsea are one of the clubs with the highest number of loanees if I am not wrong and that points to why they are seen as an inpatient club.”

The former and striker also explained why it is good for clubs to sign young players rather than experienced ones.

“Things are changing and you see the older generation is starting to fade away and clubs are now forced to look for even younger lads,” concluded the star.

“Look at who are performing with a younger squad. Look at and the players they have, they have sold [Hakim] Ziyech recently to Chelsea and this shows clubs are now changing and pegging their hopes on young players.

“Clubs are evolving in the right direction as they have no other option.”