'We're not even half-way through the season' - Liverpool can't dwell on Club World Cup success, says Gomez

The England defender has urged the Reds to "carry on the focus" for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign after picking up another piece of silverware

cannot afford to dwell on their Club World Cup success, according to Joe Gomez, who hopes the team can show the same levels of consistency throughout the second half of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have built on last season's run to glory by emerging as the dominant force in and on the global stage in 2019-20.

The Reds added the UEFA Super Cup to their silverware collection back in August, and have since managed to storm 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool took a break from chasing down a first top-flight crown in 30 years when they travelled to for the Club World Cup last week, and booked their place in the showpiece event with a semi-final win over Monterrey.

The Merseyside outfit came up against Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in Saturday's final, and were made to work hard for a 1-0 victory which was secured via a Roberto Firmino strike in extra time.

Liverpool have completed a unique treble in the space of six months and with another three trophies on offer over the next six, Gomez has urged his team-mates to keep their "heads down" and maintain their high levels of performance.

"Winning this only adds to our positivity," he said. "We come away from here as champions of the world. Why can't we use that as a positive?

"But we know we can't dwell on anything. We're not even halfway through the season yet, so it's a case of heads down and carry on the focus."

Klopp received his fair share of criticism for taking a full-strength squad to and choosing to prioritise the Club World Cup ahead of the .

A youthful Liverpool squad were sent out for a quarter-final tie against on December 17, and they proved to be no match for the Premier League new boys during a 5-0 defeat.

Gomez insists that the Reds were right to go all out for "one of the biggest trophies in the world", with it his belief that their success in the competition justifies Klopp's original decision.

"It's special. We knew coming into it that we hadn't won it as a club before and that was something we wanted to achieve," Gomez added.

"Credit to all the players, staff and the supporters. I'm buzzing that we were able to take this opportunity. You don't get here without winning one of the biggest trophies in the world.

"The consequence of that is you come here and play top teams. We played two good teams this week and you can't underestimate that.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room just shows you how positive this competition can be. It's another trophy and that's what we're here for."

Klopp will now prepare his side for a crucial Premier League meeting with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Liverpool can increase their lead over the second-placed Foxes with a victory, before focus shifts to a home clash against three days later.