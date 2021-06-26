'We're f*cking strong, it's amazing!' - Desailly gushes over France squad

The former star believes the current team can go one better than his generation by winning Euro 2020 and another World Cup title

Marcel Desailly believes the France team cannot get any stronger than they currently are.

Didier Deschamps' team are the favourites to win Euro 2020 to add to the World Cup title they claimed three years ago.

Les Bleus finished top of Group F with five points from games against Germany, Portugal and Hungary and former star Desailly is confident following their recent performances.

"France convinced me. They finished first in the group of death. I am satisfied," he said to La Provence.

"With the 4-3-3, they are playing much higher than at the World Cup. Our three midfielders are conquerors, with the incredible help of Benzema and Griezmann. They are not afraid of anyone. We have all these facets that can vary.

"Once we have scored, and this is what happened against Germany, the opponent plays higher, which opens up space for the famous speed of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. We are good in all areas."

He added: "Honestly, I do not see how the France team can progress. We have all the elements. When it is necessary to play in another register, longer for example, Olivier Giroud will come to the forefront of the attack.

"We are talking about the world champions! If they are all together at their best, at the same time, which is the case, they adapt to the opponent.

"We're f*cking strong, it's amazing, and it's not 11 players. [The 1998 team] had a very strong group and a magic weapon, Zinedine Zidane. Behind, the group was solid.

"Now, it is a sum of individualities at their best which adapt to the match, to the opponent, to the moment. There is everything in this team."

Desailly eyes the treble

The former Chelsea defender was part of the France team that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

But he believes the current side can do one better and go on to lift this year's European Championship and then the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"When I found out the next opponent that we respect a lot, instinctively I put myself in the position of a quarter-finalist, and I looked at the teams that we were going to meet at this stage of the competition," he said.

"They can do like the Spaniards in the opposite direction. We have the feeling that the progress of the France team will continue during the next World Cup, they can do it again!"

What next for France?

France will take on Switzerland in the last-16 on Monday.

The winner will go on to meet either Spain or Croatia in the quarter-finals.

