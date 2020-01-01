Wenger open to managerial return but only under 'optimal conditions'

The Frenchman admits he's missing the daily routines of being a coach as he looks to revitalise FIFA

Former manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he's open to coaching again one day but only under conditions he deems as "optimal".

Wenger departed the Gunners after 22 years in 2018 and is currently working as FIFA's new Chief of Global Football Development.

While eager to make the most of his new position, the Frenchman admits he's missing being a manager and concedes he could make a return if the right position presents itself.

"Every day, I want to train, I've been doing this all my life," Wenger told Europe 1.

"I'm 70 years old, I gave a lot. Should I play Russian roulette a bit, even when it comes to my health? I can't do things by halves, so I ask myself this question."

Asked what it would take for him to manage again, Wenger replied: "It will be in conditions that I consider optimal. Otherwise, I will not do it."

Wenger officially joined FIFA in November last year with the former Arsenal manager refuting reports at the time that Bayern Munich wanted him to replace Niko Kovac.

Though still getting used to his new role and eager to make an impact, Wenger hinted he's not a massive fan of being stuck inside when he previously conducted much of his work out on the pitch.

"I smelled the grass every morning, and today I am more in muffled, administrative environments, and in offices. So obviously, I feel a bit of an intruder in there," he said.

"I want to create the most efficient analysis center in the world at FIFA. I know it is very ambitious, but you will see that at the World Cup in 2022 we will produce match analySes which will be extremely efficient.

"I'm in the process of hiring a lot of people at this level right now. And I think there is still a lot of progress to be made in the way we see football."

