Wellington Phoenix to play home game at Campbelltown Stadium

The New Zealand side will call Western Sydney home temporarily

It might be over 2000 kilometres away, but Wellington Phoenix will call Campbelltown Stadium home for an A-League game in February.

The club have confirmed their Round 20 clash against Sydney FC will be played out of the Western Sydney venue with their usual home of Westpac Stadium unavailable.

Phoenix general manager David Dome stressed that the club sought to keep the game in New Zealand, but Campbelltown ultimately proved the most practical choice.

"We investigated as many New Zealand stadia as we could," Dome said.

"The two determinants that needed to be met were a business model that made sense and our ability to draw a crowd that would help with our average attendance metric.

"Given the time of year, scheduling requirements, other events, and the required financial model, unfortunately, it was impossible to find an option in New Zealand.

"Campbelltown came on the table and expressed a real desire to host us."

In an attempt to lure fans over from across the ditch, the Nix are offering subsidised travel packages starting from $723 that includes flights, taxes and accommodation.

Campbelltown Stadium is no stranger to the A-League having previously hosted Western Sydney Wanderers games and will be the future home of Macarthur South-West Sydney, who will join the competition from the 2020/21 season.