Wellington Phoenix sign former Irish international Sheridan

Mark Rudan has added another potential goal scorer to his squad

Looking for more goals as they attempt to consolidate their spot inside the top six, Wellington Phoenix have signed Irish striker Cillian Sheridan until the end of the season.

The 29 year old was most recently playing for Polish first-division side Jagiellonia Białystok and had scored five goals from 15 appearances for them this campaign.

A call from Phoenix coach Mark Rudan has however tempted him into a move to New Zealand and the A-League.

"To play in another country with different challenges is always appealing to me," Sheridan said.

"I have followed the Hyundai A-League and Wellington Phoenix are playing an attractive style and for a footballer you want to enjoy your football and what Mark Rudan is doing really sold it to me."

Sheridan began his career with Celtic before subsequent moves across Scotland and Cyprus with APOEL and Omonoia Nicosia.

He made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in 2010 making three appearances with his final match ending with him being replaced by Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh.

Rudan has welcomed the addition of Sheridan and stressed the added competition for places will only push his side as they chase finals football.

"I'm constantly looking to challenge my players," Rudan said.

"Competition for places is crucial and at this time of the season, it's important to strengthen the squad and add quality."