Arsenal

'We'd be better with Mertesacker!' - Arsenal fans slam disastrous defensive display at Rennes

The Gunners were beaten in France for the first time ever after Sokratis' sending-off in the first half

Arsenal lost 3-1 to Rennes in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, sparking backlash from Gunners fans on social media

Unai Emery's side went 1-0 up through Alex Iwobi in just the third minute, with his curling ball from the left evading the goalkeeper and finding the bottom corner.

However, Sokratis Papastathopoulos was given his marching orders when he picked up a second yellow card in the 41st minute and Benjamin Bourigeaud subsequently equalised following the free-kick. 

It was all downhill from there for Arsenal, as a Nacho Monreal own goal and a Ismaila Sarr header in the second half condemned them to a first-ever away defeat against a French team.

And the Gunners' calamitous defending was met with a raft of social media posts criticising the current crop of defenders.

Some, however, remain optimistic about the Gunners' chances of progression ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, backing Arsenal to record a home win. 

Before Arsenal have the chance to put things right, they entertain Manchester United at home in the Premier League, with the Red Devils fresh off the back of their own reversal of a two-goal deficit to a French club in Europe. 

