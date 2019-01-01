'We need to do something different' - Pochettino says January will be chance to fix 'unsettled' Spurs squad

The Tottenham boss voiced his disappointment after his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a loss to Colchester United

Mauricio Pochettino says that need to do something different, earmarking January as a chance to fix his "unsettled" squad following the team's recent troubles.

Spurs fell on penalties to Colchester United in Tuesday's clash as the runners-up were eliminated by the League Two side.

That defeat was Spurs' second in a matter of days, having fallen 2-1 to in another lethargic effort.

Prior to that, there was a two-goal collapse against Olympiacos in the Champions League as Spurs have struggled since a 4-0 win against on September 14.

Having won just two of the club's opening eight official matches to start the season, it's been a frustrating start for Pochettino's side, and the manager admitted as much following Tuesday's defeat.

"We are working so hard to put everyone on the same page. Only we need time. January is going to be a good opportunity too to fix this situation and the next one.

"That is the problem when something happens that you cannot control. It means we are human and in football to keep the successful period in football you need to be different every season and find different solutions.

"We need to do something different and we will do that."

Pochettino says that a less-than-ideal preseason is one of the causes of the team's's current issues, as he referenced his squad as "unsettled".

"I think we talked a lot in pre-season. We have experience in football and it’s so important the feelings were how I explained in pre-season but now it’s not about what I said in pre-season. it’s about that we knew or I knew it would be a tough situation," he said.

Article continues below

"When you have an unsettled squad always it’s difficult and you lose time and then you need time to recover the time you lose. That’s where we are.

"Maybe our performances are good but you need this extra, which is mental, connection, it’s energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad. We need time again to build that togetherness that you need when you are competing at this level."

Next up for Tottenham is a match against this weekend before a Champions League clash with .