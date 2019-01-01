Tlale on Ntseki: We have to support our own in South Africa

The former Bafana Bafana keeper has backed the new national team coach to succeed in his role

Former goalkeeper John Tlale has backed Molefi Ntseki to succeed after he was handed the job on a permanent basis.

Tlale was part of the 1996 winning squad. Although names such as Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Steve Komphela and Gavin Hunt have been linked with the job, the former keeper believes it is time to support local coaches.

“I worked with him in the past and I know him as someone who is very hungry and dedicated. I think he is someone that learns quickly and I believe he can do well," Tlale told Goal.

“This is a big opportunity for him and I hope he grabs it with both hands. Everyone deserves a chance and he is the right man to lead the team because he has been there and worked with many coaches.

“I think for him to lead Bafana is a massive achievement and we have to start somewhere as individuals. We all know the big names have been hired but we still complain of the results. He has learned a lot from the likes of [previous coach Stuart] Baxter and I think it’s time to experiment and put what he learned to practice.

“It’s not going to be easy. We have to be honest but he has all the right players, the tools to succeed in the job and let’s just wish him all the best and I hope he inspires many young coaches," backed Tlale.

With Bafana looking to qualify for the 2021 Afcon to be staged in as well as the next Fifa World Cup in , the Kroonstad-born legend has backed the new coach.

“It’s a huge responsibility, there is no doubt about that, but he has the right players, he knows them and the system because he has been part of the Bafana set up for years now," continued the former gloveman.

“I think he can lead the team to the next Afcon and World Cup tournaments, even if he fails, at least he will be proud to say I tried and he was given a chance.

“He is a black brother and we just have to support our own, the support from coaches will be very important for him because it’s not about who is coaching but about national pride,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the former South African U17 coach is set to lead Bafana against Zambia in an international friendly next month before facing the Black Stars of in a crucial 2021 Afcon qualifier towards the end of the year.