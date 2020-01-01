'We have to turn the page' - Pirlo tells Juventus to forget about Barcelona win

Juventus stunned Barcelona on Tuesday but must now turn their focus to Genoa in Serie A.

Andrea Pirlo wants to move on quickly from their impressive win at , although says the champions must repeat their Camp Nou performance in the coming weeks.

The standout result of Pirlo's tenure so far saw Juve win 3-0 at Barca on Tuesday to top their group despite previously losing the home match when Cristiano Ronaldo was absent with coronavirus.

Ronaldo netted a pair of penalties and Weston McKennie added a stylish volley as the Bianconeri produced a clinical display.

But European competition is on hold now until the new year, meaning Juve's focus must return to their domestic title defence at .

Sunday's trip is the first of four matches remaining before the mid-season break and Pirlo's men are six points behind leaders , prompting the coach to discard further reflection of a stunning midweek victory.

"If we still have [Barcelona] in mind, let's forget about it," Pirlo told Juventus TV . "We have to turn the page and have continuity.

"It must not be only this match against Barcelona, ​​we must continue with this desire and pace, because now there is the championship and we must be at our best in these four games.

"These matches [like against Barca] bring great awareness of our improvements, so it can be a big confidence boost for the final matches before the break.

"We must have the same desire, the same concentration, because without this desire we face nasty surprises, so we concentrate to play great matches."

Juve have kept three clean sheets in their past six games in all competitions - conceding three goals - after a run of five matches without one.

But Pirlo believes his side's work going the other way has relieved the pressure on his defence, rather than seeing a vast improvement at the back.

Asked about the defence, the coach replied: "The desire to move forward is growing.

"When you go forward and attack, the opposition also have fewer opportunities to come and play in front [of your defence].

"So we have to be in the opposing half of the field, trying to have offensive pressing, then in the defensive phase, even when we are in our own area, we must be aggressive, not passive. We are growing."