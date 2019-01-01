'We have to look at many things' - Suarez worried by Barcelona defeat at Granada

The Catalans have made their worst start to a La Liga season since 1994-95, with the striker concerned by their latest poor result

Luis Suarez accepted 's 2-0 loss at Granada was a worrying result.

Goals from Ramon Azeez and Alvaro Vadillo moved promoted Granada top of the table and deepened Barca's growing crisis.

They are without a win in seven away games in all competitions, while their start to the new LaLiga campaign is their worst in 25 years.

Regardless of their poor form, Barca are only three points off the top of the table and Suarez called for Ernesto Valverde's side to buck up their ideas quickly.

"It is a defeat that worries and hurts, and we have to look at many things," he said after the game.

"We must be self-critical in order to improve.

"After going behind in the first two minutes it was difficult for us.

"We have to be more forceful to win the title. We must be self-critical."

7 - With seven points from five games, Barcelona have made their worst start to a LaLiga season since 1994/95 (also seven – three points per win). Worry. pic.twitter.com/6VligaBXmq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 21, 2019

Suarez, though, said it is inappropriate to consider Barca's slow start an extension of their underwhelming end to the 2018-19 campaign.

"It is not necessary to mix with the ones from the last year," he added.

"We must analyse the first games that we played as visitors, that obviously worries us with the lack of effectiveness."

The club currently sits seventh in La Liga with seven points from their five league matches.

Granada, meanwhile, currently lead the league with 10 points, although and can move top from their clash on Sunday.

Barcelona will next turn focus towards a home match against on Tuesday before a visit to next weekend.

After that, Barca will face off with in the , having settled for a scoreless draw with in their opener.