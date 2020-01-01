'We have started a clear-out' - Solskjaer hints more Man Utd players to leave after Burnley reverse

The Red Devils fell further behind in the Champions League race with their first home defeat to Sean Dyche's side since 1962

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that more players will have to leave the club following a desperate 2-0 reverse at the hands of Burnley on Wednesday .

The Red Devils slumped to their second defeat in the space of three days as Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored for the visitors at Old Trafford.

That latest loss and defeat by an identical margin against on Sunday leaves United six points shy of and the final qualifying spot.

Burnley had not won at Old Trafford since 1962 , but were more than good value for their three points against a home side that dominated possession but created precious few clear chances over the 90 minutes.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera and Antonio left Manchester over the summer, while Ashley Young has swapped Old Trafford for Inter since the window reopened at the start of January.

And Solskjaer implied that there would be further departures, despite the meagre results that United's rebuilding has yielded so far.

"We are looking to improve, we have got our targets. This is our second defeat at home and first since August. I thought we had turned that corner," he told BT Sport after the final whistle.

"We have started a clear-out and now I am going to be answering these questions until it [transfer window] closes. We are working on things.

"For me the most important thing is we have to perform on the pitch. Tonight wasn't good enough for a Manchester United team."

The Norwegian is under increasing pressure to deliver on the bench less than a year after being appointed as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly waiting in the wings to take over.

But he defended his charges from the most vehement critics, pointing out that many of the United side are still adapting to the club.

"We have got to hold our hands up and say it wasn't good enough," he added.

"In the first half we created some half openings but we were not sharp enough to take our chances. They were clinical and efficient and defended well. we couldn't open them up.

"The boys have given everything they have got but they are experiencing this period for the first time in their lives. When you are at Manchester United you are playing at the biggest and best club in the world. Some of them have played 10, 12, 15 games and it's not easy for them.

"I'm going to back them and help them get through this. We can't do anything but hold our hands up and say it's not good enough.

"You can talk about it all day long and we are disappointed with our points tally. We work every single day for these boys to improve and perform better than this."